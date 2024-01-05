Wave Transit, WMPO seek to expand RideMICRO service ahead of CFMB lane closures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the upcoming preservation project on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge expected to cause major traffic delays, local transportation officials are working to develop ways to mitigate headaches for drivers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the two lanes on the bridge that travel into Wilmington will be closed as soon as Jan. 28 so crews can make repairs.

Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Associate Transportation Planner Carolyn Caggia says now is the time for drivers to prepare.

“Maybe you could replace a trip across the bridge by taking a local doctor’s appointment if you can, or shopping closer to your neighborhood, for example,” said Caggia. “Maybe leaving an hour or two later than you might normally just to avoid some traffic, or even if you can, just trying alternative transportation one day a week.”

As far as what alternate transportation could look like for drivers, WMPO is working with local businesses to suggest carpooling or having employees work remotely for the duration of the lane closures.

Caggia says taking public transportation like Wave Transit or it’s RideMICRO service could also be an option, especially for people looking to travel across the river.

“There’s also the micro transit service, which is on demand vans,” said Caggia. “You can kind of order like an Uber service to get across the river.”

RideMICRO is funded by NCDOT and is a service where travelers can spend just $2 per person to schedule a ride within one of several zones outside of normal Wave Transit routes.

Wave Transit and WMPO recently asked NCDOT to expand the RideMICRO program during the bridge preservation project. An NCDOT spokesperson says the department is still reviewing the request.

If you are still looking for a way to manage any future traffic headaches, you can also use WMPO’s Go Coast program to find alternate routes.

“Once you fill out that form, we will email you directions about how to ride the bus, how to bike to work or shopping, or any other transportation method you might need help with,” said Caggia.

For more information on the preservation project, click here.

