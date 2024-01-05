Senior Connect
‘Tragic house fire’ claims two lives in Macon County, deputies say

(staff)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed in a “tragic house fire” Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews responded to the home on Prentiss Bridge Road at 6:03 p.m. to battle the intense flames for several hours. They were able contain and extinguish the fire, however, the two people were found deceased.

At this time, the two victims has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this devastating fire,” said Sheriff Brent Holbrooks. “Our dedicated firefighters worked diligently to control the blaze and provide assistance as we worked the scene. We will collaborate with the State Bureau of Investigation to thoroughly investigate the incident and ascertain the root cause.”

The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office mentioned it responded to two other fires within a 24-hour time frame.

The second was a structure fire at 1:39 p.m. on Jan. 4 at 269 Green Street. The source of the smoke was quickly located and damage was minimal and there were no injuries.

Officials said third fire was located on Dills Knob Road at 4:42 a.m. on Jan. 5. The structure was fully involved and a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

