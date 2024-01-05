Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office looking for man last seen on Dec. 22

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Donald Eugene Lampley was last seen on Dec. 22 on Juvenile Center Road.

He is 5′8 and weighs about 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4535.

