Sheriff’s office looking for man last seen on Dec. 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Donald Eugene Lampley was last seen on Dec. 22 on Juvenile Center Road.

He is 5′8 and weighs about 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4535.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.