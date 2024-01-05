Seahawks drop CAA hoops opener on the road at Drexel

Senior Connect
The UNCW men's basketball team dropped their CAA opener on the road at Drexel 78-63 Thursday night.
By Jon Evans
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WECT) - Head Coach Takayo Siddle’s UNCW Seahawks opened their Coastal Athletic Association schedule Thursday night in Philadelphia, dropping a 78-63 decision to the Drexel Dragons.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks (9-4, 0-1) with 19 points. But UNCW could not overcome night where the team shot 31 percent from the field.

Drexel (9-6, 2-0) led by just two points at halftime, 36-34. A quick bucket by UNCW’s Donovan Newby tied the game at 36 at the 19:45 mark of the second half. But the Dragons went on a 15-4 run over the next six minutes, taking a 51-40 lead that ultimately grew to 15 at the final buzzer.

Drexel’s Luke House led all scorers with 25 points, his season-high. Newby had 16 points, and K.J. Jenkins added 11 to join White as the only Seahawks in double figures.

UNCW will look to break a two-game losing streak Saturday at Towson. Tipoff is 2:00 p.m. in Maryland.

