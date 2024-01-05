Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Organizations invited to apply for free bicycle helmets through NCDOT

The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting organizations to apply to get free bicycle...
The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting organizations to apply to get free bicycle helmets to help encourage children to wear helmets.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting organizations to apply to get free bicycle helmets to help encourage children to wear them.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce the risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Brennon Fuqua, interim director of the Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

Organizations can apply online here to get between 25 and 100 helmets. The NCDOT encourages recipients to partner with local law enforcement, a parks and recreation department, schools, churches or other community organizations to hold bike safety events.

The application deadline is Feb. 9, and the helmets will be given out in the spring before National Bike/Walk to School Day in May.

“The Bike Helmet Initiative started in 2007 and works with local communities to promote bicycle safety. In the last five years, the program has provided over 66,000 free bike helmets, including nearly 23,000 helmets provided to over 280 organizations in 2023 alone. The Bike Helmet Initiative is paid for using sales of the Share the Road specialty license plate,” an NCODT announcement states.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of Wilmington tobacco and vape shop
Christopher Xavier Adams
New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
No injuries after car shot at in Whiteville area

Latest News

26th annual TreeFest to offer free trees and grasses at Independence Mall
The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services...
Wilmington Social Security office closed in-person temporarily due to ‘facilities issues’
The Mueller family welcomed baby James in December.
Little miracle: Family gives thanks for fetal surgery to try to correct rare birth defect
The New Hanover County Public Library’s winter book sale is set for later this month,...
New Hanover County Public Library winter book sale set for later this month