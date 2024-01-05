Organizations invited to apply for free bicycle helmets through NCDOT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting organizations to apply to get free bicycle helmets to help encourage children to wear them.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce the risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Brennon Fuqua, interim director of the Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

Organizations can apply online here to get between 25 and 100 helmets. The NCDOT encourages recipients to partner with local law enforcement, a parks and recreation department, schools, churches or other community organizations to hold bike safety events.

The application deadline is Feb. 9, and the helmets will be given out in the spring before National Bike/Walk to School Day in May.

“The Bike Helmet Initiative started in 2007 and works with local communities to promote bicycle safety. In the last five years, the program has provided over 66,000 free bike helmets, including nearly 23,000 helmets provided to over 280 organizations in 2023 alone. The Bike Helmet Initiative is paid for using sales of the Share the Road specialty license plate,” an NCODT announcement states.

