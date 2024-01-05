New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is searching for 52-year-old Alvin Eugene Kowalsky.

Per the NHCSO, he is 5-foot-10 and about 300 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He went missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen leaving the county jail wearing a tan hat, tan jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

The NHCSO says he may have left on a bus heading toward downtown Wilmington.

If you see him, you can contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4535.

