New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Alvin Eugene Kowalsky
Alvin Eugene Kowalsky(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is searching for 52-year-old Alvin Eugene Kowalsky.

Per the NHCSO, he is 5-foot-10 and about 300 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He went missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen leaving the county jail wearing a tan hat, tan jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

The NHCSO says he may have left on a bus heading toward downtown Wilmington.

If you see him, you can contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4535.

