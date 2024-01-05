New Hanover County Planning Board approves request to rezone land in Sea Breeze for commercial business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the Sea Breeze neighborhood just north of Carolina Beach typically describe the area as peaceful.

“This is a small community. It’s residential and quiet, it’s been quiet for a hundred years probably. That’s the way we would like for it to remain,” Sea Breeze resident Walt Pollard said.

Some of that quiet, though, could be going away soon.

The New Hanover County Planning Board approved a motion unanimously to rezone about 7 acres of Sea Breeze from a residential zone to a commercial business zone on Thursday. Developers plan to put restaurants, a shopping center and a gas station on the land.

For residents like C.J. Bass, the potential development raises concerns about traffic.

“I see it all over Wilmington. There’s a lot that’s being clear cut and it just doesn’t seem responsible seeing as we don’t necessarily have the infrastructure as far as roads,” Bass said.

Many families who have lived in Sea Breeze for generations say they don’t want it to change.

“I hope and pray to God that I’d never be so concerned about what I want that I don’t even consider the people that have been born there, raised there, raised their children there, now are getting old and can’t even enjoy their last days,” Sea Breeze resident Sandra Ross said.

The developers say the current plans are still subject to change, but they can move forward now that the rezoning request has been approved.

They say the businesses are supposed to provide convenience and variety to residents in the area, but they understand neighbors’ concerns.

“I know we are affecting people, but we are trying to do it in an efficient and sensitive way,” development partner Cameron Zurbruegg said.

At the Planning and Zoning meeting, developers did make a few concessions. They agreed not to make the buildings on the lot taller than two stories and promised to not build a hotel, event center, micro-brewery, or distillery there to help ease traffic concerns.

Although the planning board did approve the rezoning request, it will still need to go to the county commissioners for final approval.

