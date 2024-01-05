Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The ads you see online may get a little less creepy soon.

Google is rolling out a test that restricts cookies on the latest version of its Chrome browser.

Cookies are the little programs that track you on the internet and why you may see an ad for jeans seconds after you searched for them.

Instead of using cookies, Google has its own software tools designed to replace them.

While some are cheering the change, others worry Google could corner the market for targeted advertising by eliminating third-party cookies.

The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.

For this initial test, only 1% of the browser’s users will be impacted.

Chrome will continue using cookies that store things like login information.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of Wilmington tobacco and vape shop
Christopher Xavier Adams
New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
No injuries after car shot at in Whiteville area

Latest News

(Source: KCAL, KCBS, United States Senate, CNN, Facebook/ArthurYu)
Dad’s life-saving bone marrow donor denied entry into America: ‘Time I don’t have’
The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services...
Wilmington Social Security office closed in-person temporarily due to water intrusion
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
House Republicans ready contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden over a subpoena he defied
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey