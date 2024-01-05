Senior Connect
Fort Fisher aquarium director to serve as head of NC Aquariums

Hap Fatzinger, the director of the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, has been selected to become the director of the NC Aquariums Division.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Hap Fatzinger, who has served as the director of the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher since 2019, has been selected to become the director of the North Carolina Aquariums Division, according to a NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announcement.

“Fatzinger brings more than 25 years’ experience in North Carolina Aquariums to the position, including having served as director of the Fort Fisher Aquarium for the last five years,” the release states. “Fatzinger built his career at the aquarium, starting as a volunteer and moving up the ranks during his initial 18-year tenure at the Kure Beach destination.

“The last 13 of those years he oversaw the care of thousands of animals as the Aquarium Curator. In 2015, Fatzinger left Fort Fisher to become the director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, and successfully led that team for nearly four years before returning to Fort Fisher as its director in 2019. During his tenure at Fort Fisher, he has helped grow the organization from a small, local attraction to a nationally recognized aquarium.”

He will take over the new role on Monday, Jan. 15.

“As director, Fatzinger will oversee the entire North Carolina Aquariums Division made up of aquariums in Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island, as well as Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head,” the announcement adds. “He will also work closely with the board and staff of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, the nonprofit organization that manages fundraising and development for all four facilities and their conservation initiatives.”

While the aquarium at Fort Fisher chooses a new director, Joanna Zazzali, visitor services coordinator, will serve as acting director.

