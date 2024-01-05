Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of Wilmington tobacco and vape shop
Christopher Xavier Adams
New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
No injuries after car shot at in Whiteville area

Latest News

Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Council to discuss Starway Village, new Circle K, and more
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Craig Kaylee left the area...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case