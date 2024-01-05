First Alert Forecast: a frosty start ahead of a rainy start to weekend

ILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this first Friday of 2024! Your First Alert Forecast is dry and decently sunny through the end of the work and school week. A frosty and freezing start to the day will eventually yield light northeasterly winds and highs around a chilly 50 degrees.

In the longer range... A dynamic jet stream pattern remains likely to generate more robust rain systems than the one that just passed. Saturday will host the first of these speedy systems - expect a soaking rain, occasionally blustery winds, few if any thunderstorms, and choppy seas. The second system will charge through the Cape Fear Region on or around next Tuesday with perhaps even stronger rain, wind, thunder, and marine impacts. Your First Alert Weather Team is considering one or more First Alert Action Days for this potentially disruptive weather period.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

