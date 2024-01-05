Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Edward Teach Brewery is taking legal action in response to someone allegedly placing QR codes on its beer cans in the Harris Teeter at Hanover Center.

According to the brewery, the QR codes on the cans send people to “a website making false, defamatory allegations about an incident two months ago,” and were placed on or around Jan. 3.

The brewery claimed in a news release that this is part of “a reckless guerrilla campaign to cripple the brewery economically, harass its employees, and destroy their livelihoods.”

Several bars and stores began boycotting Edward Teach products after allegations spread on social media about an incident involving a performer and the brewery’s owner.

In the latest statement, the brewery claims that there weren’t any complaints made about the confrontation at the time and that it “has made numerous attempts” to get in touch with the person who posted the allegations on social media.

The brewery has filed an application to give it more time to file a complaint in connection to the alleged vandalism in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Earlier this week, multiple bars confirmed to WECT that they received the letter below from the brewery.

