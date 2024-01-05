Senior Connect
Carolina Beach leaders to consider changes to paid parking program

Carolina Beach paid parking
Carolina Beach paid parking(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council will discuss public feedback that the town has received about its paid parking policies during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The town, which sought feedback online as well as during a public input session last month, received 227 written responses.

Among the major issues identified were:

  • confusion caused by changing hours and pricing throughout the year
  • fines considered to be too punitive
  • the need for improved signage
  • the need for free parking in the off-season.

Town staff is recommending that the fine for a parking ticket be dropped from $100 to $60. The new policy would also reduce the fine by 25 percent if it is paid within 48 hours.

In an effort to eliminate confusion of constantly changing rules, town staff is requesting a two-year commitment to the general framework of the program.

More information on the public input to the parking policies can be found below:

