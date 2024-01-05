Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Craig Kaylee left the area of Stone Chimney Road on foot.
The posts states he has a cognitive impairment.
Kaylee was last seen wearing a blue coat, bedroom slippers and red jogger pants.
