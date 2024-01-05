Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Craig Kaylee left the area...
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Craig Kaylee left the area of Stone Chimney Road on foot.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Craig Kaylee left the area of Stone Chimney Road on foot.

The posts states he has a cognitive impairment.

Kaylee was last seen wearing a blue coat, bedroom slippers and red jogger pants.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of Wilmington tobacco and vape shop
Christopher Xavier Adams
New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
No injuries after car shot at in Whiteville area

Latest News

Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Council to discuss Starway Village, new Circle K, and more
The road is expected to reopen by early August.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N.C. 11 to close in Columbus Co. for bridge construction
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
City of Wilmington now accepting applications for Human Service Grant
According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Donald Eugene Lampley was last seen on Dec. 22...
Sheriff’s office looking for man last seen on Dec. 22