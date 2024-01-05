Ball still rolling on Leland baseball stadium, other Brunswick Co. developments

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Talk of a sports complex being built in Leland has been a topic of conversation for months, and leaders say a baseball stadium coming to town is still a possibility.

Barnes Sutton, the town’s economic and community development director, says for now the focus is on building a sense of place in the town.

“The main thing that we’re kind of looking at now is what was baseball going to provide? What is the feel that we’re trying to bring to the community,” Sutton said.

What may seem like a home-run deal for some is more of a strikeout for neighbors who have said they don’t want to pay for it.

The town has projected the cost would be $105 million. It’s unclear at this point how much of the cost the town would be responsible for.

Sutton says no matter what kind of attraction comes to town, there will be sacrifices.

“Regardless if it’s a baseball stadium or like in Wilmington with the Live Oak Pavilion, these things are going to bring noise or they’re going to bring traffic,” Sutton said.

Sutton says with the new developments in the Leland Town Center, from Cookout to HOTWORX to a new car wash, it’s proof that Leland is growing.

The town has a 20-year plan for growth in place, and Sutton believes Leland will take on an entirely different look in 2045.

“I think we’ll start to be able to attract some of those more boutique businesses or local restaurants right now. The cost is just prohibited for a lot of entrepreneurs to come into the area just have some of those up-front capital costs. Leland’s just really young,” Sutton said.

Sutton says no matter what kind of facility comes to town; he hopes Leland continues to build as a community.

As of now, there’s no official timeline on when any decisions will be made about the baseball stadium.

In terms of developments across Brunswick County, planning director Kirstie Dixon says there’s been a slight decline in the number of housing units being approved. Dixon says more than 7,000 units were approved in 2022, compared to about 3,000 in 2023.

While plans for more housing developments give some neighbors a headache, in other areas, growth means new commercial businesses including restaurants and stores.

Dixon says the public’s opinion is one of the factors leaders consider in weighing approval. It can even carry more weight than feedback from other groups, she says.

One example is the proposed Ashton Farms development in Ash, which the county planning board denied after hearing from neighbors.

“The planning board is legislative. So, you know people get up there and say whatever they want and can point out things,” Dixon said. “They play a huge role.”

Dixon wants to emphasize the importance of the public talking with the planning board about their questions or concerns with new developments. She says to give them a call.

