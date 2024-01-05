26th annual TreeFest to offer free trees and grasses at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 26th annual TreeFest is set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19-20, at Independence Mall in Wilmington, according to an announcement from New Hanover County.
According to the county, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last. TreeFest will be held inside the JCPenney corridor of the mall, located at 3500 Oleander Drive.
“Households may choose up to five free trees or grasses from the available selection (a $5 donation per household is suggested). All trees and grasses are available on a first-come, first-served basis,” the announcement states.
Available tree species, subject to availability, include:
- Longleaf pine
- Water tupelo
- Red maple
- River birch
- Flowering dogwood
- Silky dogwood
- Sugarberry
- Yellow poplar
- Pignut hickory
- Eastern redbud
- Mulberry
- Crabapple
- Swamp chestnut oak
Available grasses include:
- Indian grass
- Little bluestem grass
- Wiregrass
- Big bluestem
“More than 5,000 individual plants will be available during the giveaway, with an equal amount distributed each day. To serve as many in our community as possible, patrons are asked to limit household allotments to five plants. This year, to reduce single-use plastics, the TreeFest committee is asking visitors to bring their own non-leaking bag or bucket to take home their bare root seedlings,” the county says.
TreeFest attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experts on the best choices for their land.
