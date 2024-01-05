26th annual TreeFest to offer free trees and grasses at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 26th annual TreeFest is set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19-20, at Independence Mall in Wilmington, according to an announcement from New Hanover County.

According to the county, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last. TreeFest will be held inside the JCPenney corridor of the mall, located at 3500 Oleander Drive.

“Households may choose up to five free trees or grasses from the available selection (a $5 donation per household is suggested). All trees and grasses are available on a first-come, first-served basis,” the announcement states.

Available tree species, subject to availability, include:

Longleaf pine

Water tupelo

Red maple

River birch

Flowering dogwood

Silky dogwood

Sugarberry

Yellow poplar

Pignut hickory

Eastern redbud

Mulberry

Crabapple

Swamp chestnut oak

Available grasses include:

Indian grass

Little bluestem grass

Wiregrass

Big bluestem

“More than 5,000 individual plants will be available during the giveaway, with an equal amount distributed each day. To serve as many in our community as possible, patrons are asked to limit household allotments to five plants. This year, to reduce single-use plastics, the TreeFest committee is asking visitors to bring their own non-leaking bag or bucket to take home their bare root seedlings,” the county says.

Planting a tree today leaves a legacy for your children, grandchildren, and your grandchildren’s children. Trees offer a variety of benefits to our community, including flood protection and improved water and air quality, provide shade and oxygen, and offer food and nesting sites for birds and wildlife. It’s important that we continue to improve our local canopy with a variety of trees that support our entire ecosystem.

TreeFest attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experts on the best choices for their land.

