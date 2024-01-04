‘You see it everywhere’: Neighbors in Sunset Park complain of continued sawdust pollution, blame Enviva Biomass

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Driving through Wilmington’s Sunset Park neighborhood, you may notice two large white inflatable domes built by wood pellet manufacturer Enviva Biomass.

The domes have been in operation since 2016. That’s when residents said they began to see sawdust on their property and in the air. They claim the sawdust blows from the domes onto their property and in the air.

“Days within them firing up these things, that’s when we started noticing all the dust in the air. Cars getting covered. Plant life getting covered. Our houses. I mean, everything,” Dane Larson, a neighbor in Sunset Park, said.

Larson said living near the state port, he’s used to hearing noise from tank containers and semi trucks, but this is a different type of nuisance.

Other residents like Ivy Miller believed they’d been lied to.

“These, quote, ‘sealed air tight containers’, that’s what the Enviva guys tell us all the time, that its airtight nothing can escape but, like, if you zoom in with an iPhone you can see the dust collecting outside of the conveyer belts,” Miller said.

Ed Foraker has lived in the Sunset Park community for over a decade. He said he’s concerned for his health.

“You see it everywhere. It’s on your property. It’s on your cars. We have to wash your cars every day,” he explained. “We’re breathing this into our lungs.”

Heather Hillaker, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, has spoken with multiple people living near wood pellet manufacturing facilities. She said the sawdust can cause significant health issues that come from ingesting the dust and other particles.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality calls it fugitive dust, and, according to Hillaker, it’s been linked to premature death and heart disease.

“When I talk to community members who live next to these wood pellet manufacturing facilities and experience this dust on a daily basis, that’s what I hear back from them, an increased level of asthma in their community or worsening asthma, COPD, or respiratory issues.”

Hillaker explained that only one Enviva facility has a fugitive dust control plan, which helps prevent dust from spreading to undesirable areas. For the Wilmington facility to build its own, the DEQ needs two substantive complaints within 12 months to force Enviva to make changes.

So far, the DEQ has only performed one investigation in August of 2022. You can access the full report here.

Hillaker explained that the DEQ determines whether there is excess fugitive dust by either observing whether there’s any dust that can be seen leaving the facility’s property, or by inspecting dust that has settled on adjacent properties.

If dust is detected or observed, then it’s documented as a substantive complaint.

What we’ve seen with Enviva facilities in particular is that these complaints have been repeated over and over for years on end without an actual result,” Hillaker said. “Community members have been complaining to DEQ about dust for years. What we’ve seen is that DEQ will occasionally go out to do these inspections.”

The public information officer for the DEQ told WECT, “The N.C. Division of Air Quality’s Wilmington Regional Office is investigating recent dust complaints near the Enviva Pellets, LLC – Wilmington Port facility. At this time, the complaints remain under investigation.”

Most recently, Sunset Park neighbors complained to Enviva that a piece of equipment was left open, allowing sawdust to spread for close to four days, according to Larson. Enviva has denied the equipment accounted for all of the dust spread.

In a statement to WECT, Enviva Biomass stated, “As an active member of North Carolina’s largest working port, we are committed to minimizing any impact on the neighboring community, not just by ensuring our facility operates with appropriate emissions control technologies and stays in compliance with permit requirements, but by also working to improve both our equipment and operations as we identify opportunities or receive feedback from our neighbors.

As we continue to make progress in our internal assessment and operational improvements, we identified the malfunctioning of a minor piece of equipment which has since been rectified. It’s important to note, however, that the malfunctioning of this piece of equipment is not significant enough to cause the light dusting claims in question, and our facility has been and remains fully compliant with all ambient air quality standards. We continue to partner with the Port to examine all potential sources of the light dusting that occurred.”

Sunset Park neighbors say they just want the spread of sawdust to stop.

“We all just want to be able to enjoy our time outside and breathe freely without having to worry about if we’re inhaling carcinogens and things of that nature,” Miller said.

