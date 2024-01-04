‘We really believe this is a center for hope’ Harrelson Center debuts new Community Justice Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Money from the New Hanover Community Endowment Fund is being used to help sustain a new Community Justice Center in Wilmington.

The Community Justice Center will be on the fourth and fifth floors of the Harrelson Center. The new levels will have a focus on victims of sexual abuse, while also assisting those facing traumatic situations.

“We really believe this is a center for hope, this former place of incarceration is now a place for transformation, to have 25 professionals working day in and day out together in this place on these issues involving usually reluctant victims and witnesses to make sure offenders are held accountable. And the true healing and restoration can take place within families and neighborhoods is not an easy task,” said District Attorney Ben David.

David says the new center is about fighting crime while building community. The Community Justice Center will work with the District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington Police, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office along with many non-profit organizations.

Millions of dollars for crime prevention efforts, victims of abuse and helping families in the court systems will now all be inside one location.

“We know that to whom much is given much as expected. And we expect this center to be self-sustaining at the end of the grant cycle, and to be here for years to come to serve the entire region. As we do justice, and fight for people who are in some of the most traumatic environments in our region,” said David.

He says he hopes this new facility will have positive long-term effects for the county. Deputies and officers will have new permanent offices inside of the Community Justice Center.

“That revolving door that you hear about at the courthouse, we can break it if we build community. And that’s why this Community Justice Center is such a great investment.”

The center will have nurses who are available 24/7 to help people who are victims of sexual abuse. There will be a digital forensic team to help with online crimes towards children. There will also be resources available to help children who have been through traumatic situations.

“So really, the heart of this center is our kids. And we know that they live online, we know that they’re supposed to be in school, and so we’re going to have detectives and prosecutors specifically focusing on those caseloads that are co-located in here dealing with them,” said David.

The new center is also focused on preventing crime in the schools as well. According to David school resource officers will be used to be a line of communication for what happens outside of school.

“Because what happens in the community oftentimes spills over into our school system. And when we have a place, a safe place for people to come make reports or just know what’s going on, I think it would, it’s going to be very helpful for our students in our school system,” said New Hanover County Stephanie Kraybill

Both Kraybill and David say the hope is it will be helpful to the community for years to come.

“Programs that the students and their families will have access to will make will help them to see that there are other viable options for them. Whether they have committed the crime, or they’ve been a victim of the crime,” said Kraybill.

