US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

