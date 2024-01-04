Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed and a third injured outside of an Onslow County convenience store.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas says the shooting happened in the parking lot of 53 Mini Mart and Tobacco at 3458 Burgaw Highway around 5:19 Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Thomas says three men were shot. Two died at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff says one suspect is in custody and one is not. No names have been released at this time.

Sheriff Thomas also says this was an isolated incident between the individuals involved and did not have anything to do with the store.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Lanes reopen following crash on I-140
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick counties to experience service outages
Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case
Autopsy reveals woman found inside storage unit died from drug toxicity

Latest News

Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape
The new building is located at 3769 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia, which previously was a...
Brunswick Co. Utility Billing moves to new location
The county expects the new building will be fully operational on Friday, Jan. 5.
Brunswick Co. Utility Billing moves to new location
Zachary Pluer
CFCC announces new Wilson Center executive director