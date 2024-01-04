Three-time Olympic medalist to speak at Carousel Center luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three-time Olympic medalist Margaret Hoelzer will be the keynote speaker at Carousel Child Advocacy Center’s Heart of the Matter & Tin Man Award Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Carousel Child Advocacy Center is southeastern North Carolina’s only nationally accredited child advocacy center.

“We are very excited to have such a national icon and advocate for children as our keynote speaker this year,” said Rhonda Henry, chairperson of the CCAC Board of Directors. “This event allows anyone in the community to attend and learn more about the state of child abuse in our community. This is one of the largest fundraisers of the year, providing much-needed funds so that the best and brightest can aid child survivors of abuse. Together, we can work towards a world free of child abuse, where children grow up happy, healthy, and safe.”

At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Hoelzer won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke, a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke, and a silver medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

“Margaret Hoelzer is proof that anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” the Carousel Child Advocacy Center said in a news release. “Overcoming sexual abuse as a child, Hoelzer rose to the top in her sport of swimming and continues to excel as an internationally recognized motivational speaker and advocate. In 2008, after competing in her second Olympic Games, becoming a three-time Olympic medalist, and breaking a World Record, Margaret revealed to the world that she had been sexually abused as a child.

“Leveraging her platform as an Olympic athlete to help spread awareness in a time before the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, Margaret was one of the first professional athletes to speak out about her experience with sexual abuse.”

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

