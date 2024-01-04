Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape

Reginald Clayton McGill
Reginald Clayton McGill(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at the EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape store at 1929 Oleander Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to police, 56-year-old Reginald Clayton McGill allegedly entered the store at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“When he went inside, he brandished a knife and demanded property, during the crime he tried to assault an employee, in his criminal fervor he ended up cutting himself. When officers arrived, he was still on-scene do to employees being able to detain him,” a WPD representative stated.

McGill has been charged with:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon attempt
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Resist/delay/obstruct public officers

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Lanes reopen following crash on I-140
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick counties to experience service outages
Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case
Autopsy reveals woman found inside storage unit died from drug toxicity

Latest News

Deadly shooting outside Onslow County Mini Mart
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
The new building is located at 3769 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia, which previously was a...
Brunswick Co. Utility Billing moves to new location
The county expects the new building will be fully operational on Friday, Jan. 5.
Brunswick Co. Utility Billing moves to new location
Zachary Pluer
CFCC announces new Wilson Center executive director