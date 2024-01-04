Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at the EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape store at 1929 Oleander Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to police, 56-year-old Reginald Clayton McGill allegedly entered the store at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“When he went inside, he brandished a knife and demanded property, during the crime he tried to assault an employee, in his criminal fervor he ended up cutting himself. When officers arrived, he was still on-scene do to employees being able to detain him,” a WPD representative stated.

McGill has been charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon attempt

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Resist/delay/obstruct public officers

