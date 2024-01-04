Nurses save woman’s life after she suffers heart attack while driving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A South Carolina mother is grateful to several nurses and other bystanders who worked to save her daughter’s life after she had a heart attack on her way to work.

Kathy Gilliam almost lost her 44-year-old daughter Tiffany Gilliam when she had a heart attack while driving Dec. 8. Her car headed into oncoming traffic, eventually veering off into an embankment, in the Five Forks area.

Luckily, three nurses saw what happened and stepped in, a move Kathy Gilliam will be forever grateful for.

Tiffany Gilliam, 44, survived a heart attack, thanks to the efforts of three nurses. She is left with some memory loss, several broken ribs and a broken sternum. (Source: Kathy Gilliam, WYFF via CNN)

“I always kind of sort of believed in miracles – until December the 8th,” she said.

Felicia Hunt witnessed the medical emergency while sitting at an intersection. A registered nurse, she just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“I immediately recognized that it was a medical emergency because she was on the wrong side of the road and people were honking at her. You could tell there were no brake lights or turning of the wheel or anything, so you could tell someone was not awake,” Hunt said.

Hunt says Tiffany Gilliam was unconscious when some fellow bystanders helped pull her out of her car, so she started doing CPR.

That’s when Jennifer Knowles, also a registered nurse, saw what was happening and pulled over while driving by the scene.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to pull over.’ I… ran over there and immediately started compressions because I know it’s difficult to do it on your own,” Knowles said. “I pray every day to be a blessing to somebody, and I was put in the right place at the right time.”

A third nurse, along with medics who eventually arrived, worked to save Tiffany Gilliam’s life. None of the nurses had known each other before the incident.

Kathy Gilliam says her daughter died several times from her first heart attack throughout her time in the hospital in the days that followed. She was in the intensive care unit for four days.

But Tiffany Gilliam survived. Though she is left with some memory loss, several broken ribs and a broken sternum, her heart still beats, thanks to three strangers.

“I am forever grateful for that,” Kathy Gilliam said.

The mother met Hunt and Knowles for the first time Wednesday, an emotional surprise following the life-changing incident.

“You guys saved my daughter’s life,” Kathy Gilliam told the two nurses. “I love you guys. We’re all part of the family now.”

Tiffany Gilliam’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

