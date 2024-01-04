North Carolina Board of Elections opens absentee ballot request portal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has now opened the online Absentee Ballot Request Portal.

Registered voters can request an absentee by mail ballot from the county board of elections office. When ballots are available for the election, the office will mail the ballot to the address provided. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Election Day.

Active military, the spouse or dependent of an active military service member or any US citizen outside the United States also can use the portal to request their ballot by 5 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Visually impaired voters who have requested an accessible ballot and have been informed that their ballot is available can request the ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. A demo ballot for visually impaired voters can be found here. Any blind or visually impaired who needs assistance can contact ADA Coordinator Matt Stone by email or by calling (919) 805-1302.

Voters can also see contests and candidates specific to their eligible ballot by marking and downloading a sample ballot via the portal.

To access the portal, click here.

