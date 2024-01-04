Senior Connect
No injuries after car shot at in Whiteville area

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A car with three people inside was shot at in the Whiteville area Wednesday night, Jan. 3, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the report, two adults and a child were on Farm Lane just before 8:30 p.m. when another vehicle rammed into the back of the car. Shots were then fired at the car’s rear tire.

No injuries were reported.

