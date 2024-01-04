NHCS Board at odds over legal representation; future budget cuts possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the New Hanover County Board of Education met Wednesday and again discussed the district’s contract with the Vogel Law Firm.

The firm was hired to represent the district in May with a 4-3 vote. The board’s Republican majority cast the deciding ballots then, and again when the board voted to extend the firm’s contract in October.

Other members of the board, including Republican Stephanie Kraybill who typically votes with the board’s two democrats, have continued to express concerns about the law firm’s qualifications and the possibility of partisan politics playing a role in the majority’s decisions.

Kraybill reintroduced those concerns during an agenda review meeting on Wednesday. She said these new concerns come from the fact that two members of the firm recently left their jobs.

Kraybill also accused Board Attorney Jonathan Vogel of siding with the majority and providing partisan advice during meetings.

“I’m not happy with the services being provided and I’m not happy with what seems to be preferential treatment of some board members over others and, sort of, pitting us against each other,” Kraybill said.

Board Chairman Pete Wildeboer said he would be more mindful of his direct communication with the board and said he would be willing to share his conversations with Vogel with other board members.

Vogel, meanwhile, says his firm’s operations can continue despite the loss of two employees.

“By our count, this is perhaps the third board meeting over the last five months that you have had our law firm on your agenda, and it’s perhaps the fifth board meeting over the last eight months that you have had our law firm on your agenda,” said Vogel.

Vogel gave the board a word of warning as he continued to speak after Kraybill’s comments.

“I caution you, not to be distracted,” said Vogel. “Be careful, also, not to be fooled by misinformation that you may be getting from people who have an ulterior motive or perhaps even a hidden political agenda.”

The board plans to discuss the future of the district’s contract with the Vogel Law Firm at the next board meeting on Jan. 9.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also heard a presentation from Chief Financial Officer Ashley Sutton.

The presentation detailed the district’s budget summary and outlook for the current and future school year.

Sutton says the district had budgeted for $196,787,000 in revenue from the state for this school year. The real number the district received, however, is $186,473,932, a shortfall of about $10 million.

“We were not expecting revenue to come in that low,” said Sutton.

The presentation showcased that the district has an unassigned fund balance of $6.1 million, which Sutton says could be used to balance the budget. Board members expressed concern that this could impact the district during an emergency like a hurricane.

Board Member Pat Bradford pointed out that the district spent about $3 million out of the fund balance to get the district’s operations back off the ground. Walker chimed in and said it took about three years to get that money back from FEMA.

Sutton says her office did not fully account for the district’s lower enrollment and says serious budget cuts will need to be made to balance the budget.

The specifics of the budget will be worked out over the coming weeks and months. Click here to watch Wednesday’s board meeting.

