New state law requires adult websites to verify users’ ages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new law in North Carolina requires any website that distributes content that could be harmful to children to verify the age of each of it’s users. The law has prompted at least one major pornographic website to restrict access to people across the state.

House Bill 8 passed the General Assembly in September with bipartisan support and Governor Roy Cooper’s signature. The law says websites that “knowingly and intentionally” publish harmful material to minors need to verify their users’ ages and identities through an available database or reasonable third-party platform.

In response to the new law, Pornhub.com, one of the country’s most popular adult websites, has blocked access to its website across the state.

“While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk,” a statement on Pornhub’s website reads.

The company says a better solution for protecting both children and adults would be to identify users by their devices and allow access to age-restricted material rather than requiring users to submit their personal identifying information.

“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in North Carolina,” Pornhub said in the statement.

While advocates say the new law protects children, Former Adult Entertainer and Wilmington Resident Candice Horbacz says it goes too far.

“I think we need to realize we’re all on board when it comes to protecting the kids,” Horbacz said. “But what does that actually look like that isn’t infringing on the rights of a consenting adult?”

Eric Faler with the National Decency Coalition says most children first view pornography unintentionally. He says the law will help to keep kids away from adult platforms.

“We’re focused on the people who are willingly profiting from explicit sexual content,” said Faler. “They are aware that their audience contains minors, and they don’t want to add an expense in order to protect them. We just want to make sure that we’re addressing the most obvious harms first.”

North Carolina is one of eight states to pass a law that requires websites focused primarily on adult content to verify its users’ ages. The others are Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Utah, and Montana.

Horbacz says by limiting access to more popular websites like Pornhub, both children and adults will be drawn to other sites with even fewer restrictions.

“If you go into some small site that’s not being forced to follow these regulations they don’t have that in place because no one is keeping an eye on them because no one has heard of them,” said Horbacz. “But if this site is now blocked, you’re kind of forcing people to go to what you would call, like, a honeypot website.”

Horbacz lives in Wilmington with her husband and their two children. She says it should be up to each parent to decide how to best protect their children.

“If we truly are doing this to protect our kids, who’s responsibility is that? And to me, I always fall back on the parents,” said Horbacz. “I’m a mom of two. I do not expect our governor or our president to come in and have, like, that conversation about what is appropriate and inappropriate as far as internet use, That’s mine and my husband’s job to do.”

The new law says any company that performs the age verification for a user cannot keep any information on that person and the company could face legal consequences if they do not comply.

