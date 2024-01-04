New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sex offense on Jan. 2 according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
A release from NHSCO states Christopher Xavier Adams was arrested in Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 30 after fleeing New Hanover County.
Adams was previously convicted of assault on a female last year.
Anyone with information on Adams or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
