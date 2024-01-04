Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County man arrested in Jacksonville for rape and kidnapping

Christopher Xavier Adams
Christopher Xavier Adams(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sex offense on Jan. 2 according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from NHSCO states Christopher Xavier Adams was arrested in Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 30 after fleeing New Hanover County.

Adams was previously convicted of assault on a female last year.

Anyone with information on Adams or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Lanes reopen following crash on I-140
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick counties to experience service outages
Autopsy reveals woman found inside storage unit died from drug toxicity
Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case

Latest News

North Carolina Board of Elections opens absentee ballot request portal
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
Coroner identifies person killed in officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Three-time Olympic medalist Margaret Hoelzer will be the keynote speaker at Carousel Child...
Three-time Olympic medalist to speak at Carousel Center luncheon
Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach accesses reopen