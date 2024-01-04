NCDHHS reports statewide surge in hospitalizations related to respiratory viruses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCDHHS released the latest update on Wednesday on how the flu, COVID and RSV are impacting North Carolina.

For the second week in a row, there are more people in hospitals for the flu than COVID. In the week ending on Dec. 30, 22.4% of emergency room visits in the state were patients with symptoms of a respiratory virus. That same week, 1,055 patients were admitted to the hospital with influenza, and 923 patients were admitted with COVID-19.

There are steps you can take to minimize your risk of getting viruses such as the flu.

Jon Campbell, director of the New Hanover County Health Department, says the flu vaccine is developed about a year in advance, so its effectiveness changes year to year. But Campbell says it still is one of the best ways to prevent getting the virus, so you should speak with your healthcare provider about getting it, especially if you’re older and at high risk.

With students returning to school, Campbell says it’s extra important to take precautions now so respiratory viruses don’t continue to spread.

He says with more people in the hospital with viruses like the flu, COVID and RSV, it puts a burden on healthcare workers that can have a domino effect within healthcare systems.

“Anytime that there is an influx of individuals seeking medical care, that can of course lead to prolonged time in the emergency department or urgent care,” Campbell said. “That can also impact bed availability for other individuals who need to be admitted to the hospital for non-influenza related things.”

Campbell says getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to prevent that virus. It’s also smart to practice simple precautions like wearing a mask, covering your cough and washing your hands.

