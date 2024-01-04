Local doctor discusses medical options for weight loss

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Being one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, many people are striving to lose weight in 2024.

Dr. Colston Edgerton, a bariatric surgeon with Novant Health, spoke to WECT about medical options available for weight loss.

“People come to us at every phase of their weight loss journey,” Dr. Edgerton said. “So some people have been referred by their medical doctors, when they’re seen to have certain medical conditions they think could benefit from weight loss surgery, or Metabolic Surgery as we call it. And other people, you know, come directly because they’ve had a friend or family member, maybe, who’s had the procedure and seeing the success that they’ve had.”

But surgery itself isn’t an end means in many cases. Proper dieting and exercise are also crucially important to losing and keeping weight off.

“I tell people that the folks who do the best are the ones that see surgery as one piece of an entire weight loss journey,” Edgerton explained. “Right, so the folks that kind of embrace the dietary nutrition and lifestyle changes that can go along with weight loss surgery are the ones that ultimately will lose the most weight and keep the most weight off after their procedure.”

