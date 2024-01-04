First Alert Forecast: one light rain system down, heavier ones lining up...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first measurable rain of 2024 fell Wednesday night. Wilmington officially recorded 0.33 inches; tallies were more or less uniform across the Cape Fear Region. Following that light rain system... your First Alert Forecast is dry and decently sunny through the end of the work and school week. Thursday will have brisk northwesterly winds and high temperatures mainly in the cool middle 50s. Friday will have light northeasterly winds and highs around a chilly 50 degrees after frosty and freezing 20s to start.

In the longer range... A dynamic jet stream pattern remains likely to generate more robust rain systems than the one that just passed. Saturday will host the first of these speedy systems - expect a soaking rain, occasionally blustery winds, few if any thunderstorms, and choppy seas. The second system will charge through the Cape Fear Region on or around next Tuesday with perhaps even stronger rain, wind, thunder, and marine impacts. Your First Alert Weather Team is considering one or more First Alert Action Days for this potentially disruptive weather period.

