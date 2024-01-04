Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution Nolan Gonzalez despite several complaints.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Disney employee is accusing the company of covering up a pattern of sexual misconduct by a former executive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzalez, despite several complaints.

The suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In it, the plaintiff alleges Gonzales assaulted her several times in 2017 when she was incapacitated. She claims he allegedly threatened to “ruin her career” when she tried to cut contact with him in 2018.

The woman said management knew about Gonzales’ alleged history of sexual misconduct but that Disney refused to take action against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gonzales left the job in 2022.

No comment from Disney or Gonzales has been reported.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Lanes reopen following crash on I-140
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick counties to experience service outages
Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case
Autopsy reveals woman found inside storage unit died from drug toxicity

Latest News

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say
Reginald Clayton McGill
Police: Man in custody after attempted armed robbery of EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape
Deadly shooting outside Onslow County Mini Mart
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart