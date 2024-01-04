Senior Connect
CFCC announces new Wilson Center executive director

Zachary Pluer
Zachary Pluer(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Zachary Pluer has been named executive director of the Wilson Center, according to a Cape Fear Community College announcement.

“Pluer has served Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center in several capacities over the past several years,” the release states. “His most recent position as Senior Managing Director oversaw the Center’s ticketing, marketing, and operations departments and managed the Center’s busy day-to-day operations.

“He has had a diverse career journey, transitioning from a successful career as a musician to holding various leadership roles in arts administration. His background in music, particularly as an independent artist, provided him with firsthand experience in promotion, performance, and touring. Those experiences contribute to his comprehensive understanding of the performance arts industry.”

According to CFCC, Pluer began to shift towards art administration during his time at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, where he “played a pivotal role in supporting programming and developing an artist services program.”

“He possesses expertise in education, specifically in language instruction and administration,” CFCC adds. “Being bilingual, his proficiency in both English and Spanish broadens his ability to engage with diverse audiences and stakeholders. The Wilson Center serves as a learning laboratory for our art and theatre students, offering them valuable firsthand experience in production work. Zach’s educational background will further enhance the learning prospects for our students.”

