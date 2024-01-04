Cape Fear Foodie - King Neptune

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New year, new me. It’s what we all say, but I can attest, I’m going to be a new person in 2024.

Already this year I have laid on the couch and watched football, waited for hours to do simple tasks like run the sweeper or fold laundry, and I’ve even hit the “snooze” button on my alarm before returning to work after a long holiday break. So you can clearly see I’m fully dedicated to changing my old habits and setting a new path.

In all seriousness, you can expect far more output from me on the Cape Fear Foodie blog in the weeks, and months ahead. While the impending traffic nightmare on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge may cause some issues when exploring locations outside New Hanover County, I will try my best to feature the best and brightest (and newest) restaurants around Southeastern North Carolina.

Before we hop into a review on King Neptune in Wrightsville Beach, I wanted to give a quick nod to the fine folks at Circa 1922 in downtown Wilmington. My friends and I (yes, I do have some) went there for the three course prix fixe menu on New Years Eve. I have to say, from top to bottom, the entire experience was excellent and classy. The wait staff was quick, helpful, and attentive. The setting was elegant as always with a fun touch for the holiday season. And the food, let’s talk about the food.

The menu featured a wide range of options for any taste, from beef carpaccio and oysters for starters, to seared sea scallops or pork chop for the second course.

I opted for the lobster bisque that was loaded with big chunks of lobster meat and a dollop of cream.

Filet mignon, one of the entrée options on New Year's Eve at Circa 1922. (WECT)

For the main course I chose the filet mignon with pureed potatoes, roasted carrots, and a wonderful fried oyster mushroom. Desert was a flourless chocolate torte, with fresh cream, raspberries, and a white chocolate truffle. The entire meal at Circa 1922 was excellent and was the perfect way to draw 2023 to a close.

Now to King Neptune, which over the last year has taken on a remarkable transformation. The restaurant has been a staple in Wrightsville Beach since the 1940s, and has fed countless beachgoers for decades. However, it was more of a place to dip into with some sandy flip flops and grab a plate of fried seafood than a locale where you may need reservations.

If you haven’t been to King Neptune recently, you need to revisit, the interior has been renovated with lovely art fixtures and a stunning bar. Even the adjoining Pirate Bar has been given some TLC while maintaining those old school vibes.

One of Wrightsville Beach's oldest restaurants, King Neptune boasts an incredible new menu and beautiful interior. (WECT)

However, the real reason to venture to King Neptune is the revamped menu courtesy of head chef Nick Chavez. Chavez had previously led the line at Salt Fish in Carolina Beach (of which I gave a glowing review) and now his creativity and attention to detail is on full display a little further up the coast.

An Asian twist to a your typical pork belly, this dish melts in your mouth with a variety of flavors and textures. (WECT)

Starting with some appetizers, we chose a plate of Korean Pork Belly. Thick strips of braised pork belly, topped with a sweet and savory sauce, seaweed salad and Thai basil pesto. It simply melts in your mouth.

Next was the Lobster Arancini. Deep fried balls of lobster risotto, topped with a lobster sauce. Crunchy, creamy, divine. I could have ate 15 of these things.

Deep fried balls of lobster risotto sitting in small pools of lobster sauce. You can share, but you really won't want to. (WECT)

The entrée menu is extensive, with an extensive selections of dishes like sautéed scallops or grilled ribeye, to swordfish and rack of lamb.

I went with a French cuisine classic, Pork Cassoulet. If you have ever watched Julia Child, you know this isn’t the easiest dish to pull off, but King Neptune put forth an admirable example. This super-savory version was filled with pork, chorizo, beans, onions, and carrots, and topped with a lovely puff pastry. Each spoonful was bursting with flavor and unlike anything you will find at most restaurants in a beach town.

A classic of French country cooking, this intricate meal features braised pork, chorizo, beans, onions, and carrots in a succulent sauce. (WECT)

My friends each ordered the flounder piccata. The filet of fish was delicately fried, on top of a plentiful portion of orecchiette pasta, a lemon butter sauce, and drizzled with fried capers. They each devoured their meals, sans for the loads of pasta.

Instead of your traditional veal or chicken, this flounder piccata features lightly fried flounder, topped with fried capers and a lemon butter sauce, nestled on a mound of pasta. (WECT)

We then popped over to the Pirate Bar for a no-frills nightcap, though you can sit at the bar within King Neptune itself for a classier option. But traversing the hallway between the two is symbolic of the restaurant’s transformation as a whole. Aspects of this Wrightsville Beach favorite still remain, while a breath of fresh air is ready to power its sails for years to come.

IF YOU GO:

Circa is located at 8 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

King Neptune is located at 11 N Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best-kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.