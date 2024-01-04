Brunswick Co. Utility Billing moves to new location

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Utility Billing is transitioning to a new location in Bolivia, according to a county announcement.

“The new building has been renovated to better serve our customers, with an accessible parking lot, drive-thru lane, and multiple front service counters. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with drive-thru service available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” the release from Brunswick County states.

The new building is located at 3769 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia, which previously was a Truist location. The county expects the new building will be fully operational on Friday, Jan. 5.

Those with questions about the new location are asked to email utilitybilling@brunswickcountync.gov or call (910) 253-2655 and select option 2.

