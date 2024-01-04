Senior Connect
Body found along Cape Fear River days after group of boaters rescued

(HNN File)
By Willie Daniely, Shelle Jackson, Joseph Ochoa, Jodi Leese Glusco and Ryan Bisesi
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A body was found on Wednesday along the Cape Fear River days after four people were rescued from going missing following a boating accident.

Four people were rescued from the Cape Fear River on Thursday in Lee County. Police did not reveal the identify of the remains found on Wednesday, but did confirm the remains were of the still-missing person from the Dec. 28 boating accident.

Last week, rescue crews were searching the river at Lett’s Landing on the 3200 block of Buckhorn Road just south of Moncure for five people who went to the river.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

