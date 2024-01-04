Body found along Cape Fear River days after group of boaters rescued

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A body was found on Wednesday along the Cape Fear River days after four people were rescued from going missing following a boating accident.

Four people were rescued from the Cape Fear River on Thursday in Lee County. Police did not reveal the identify of the remains found on Wednesday, but did confirm the remains were of the still-missing person from the Dec. 28 boating accident.

Last week, rescue crews were searching the river at Lett’s Landing on the 3200 block of Buckhorn Road just south of Moncure for five people who went to the river.

