12,500 gallons of wastewater discharged in Brown’s Creek

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A discharge of approximately 12,500 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged near the intersection of McDowell Street and Poplar Street on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to a release from the town, the waste entered the tributary of Brown’s Creek in the Cape Fear River Basin for almost 24 hours.

The Public Works Department is pumping the wastewater into a nearby gravity-fed sewer that feeds to the wastewater treatment plant.

