Woman critically injured after plane crashes into pond

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was critically injured after the plane she was flying crashed into a Colleton County pond Tuesday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Wiggins Road just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The plane had taken off from Beaufort when it had mechanical problems, firefighters said. The plane had turned back towards Beaufort when the property owner said he heard the plane hit several trees before crashing into the pond.

The property owner said he did not hear the plane’s engine running when it hit the trees.

Firefighters said the woman was unconscious and had multiple injuries. She was pulled from the aircraft and given blood before being flown to an area trauma center.

A woman was critically injured when her Piper aircraft crashed into a Colleton County pond. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

One wing on the Piper aircraft was ripped off the plane, which landed on the side of the pond.

A large amount of fuel was spilled into the pond, firefighters said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene.

