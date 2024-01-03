Wilmington Police Department to close Southeast Patrol Station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is closing its Southeast Patrol Station located at 2451 College Road near the Shipyard Blvd. on Jan. 15.

“Due to the building being in poor condition and reaching the end of its use as a police department, the space is currently in the process of being vacated,” the WPD stated in a news release. ”Employees who are currently based at that facility will be moved throughout the city to better serve the public. Our patrol officers in that part of the city are also partnering with Novant Health Company Police for additional workspace.”

Officials urge anyone who needs to speak with Wilmington police for a non-emergency to call 910-343-3600, visit WPD Headquarters at 615 Bess Street or go to wilmingtonnc.gov.

“To search our police records or to obtain a crash report online you can visit http://p2c.wilmingtonnc.gov/,” the news release states. “And of course, for emergency situations the public will continue to use 911 as the primary contact method for police response.”

