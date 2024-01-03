Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case

Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Ricky T. Webb Jr.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend a minimum of six years and one month in prison after accepting a plea in a child sex crimes case, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

According to the release, 41-year-old Ricky T. Webb was arrested in May of 2023 on charges related to an Internet Crimes Against Children case. At the time, he was charged with:

  • One count of First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor
  • Three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor
  • Five counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor

Webb plead guilty on Dec. 14.

“The accepted plea for all the charges was accepted in front of Superior Court Judge Frank Jones, who sentenced Mr. Webb to 73-148 months active prison sentence along with a 30-year sex offender registration upon his release from prison,” the CBPD announcement states. “The victim in the case was also granted a permanent no contact order which does not expire.

“The work conducted by Detective C.A. Morton and the Carolina Beach Digital Forensics Lab, in coordination with the 6th Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office, allowed for a quick response and apprehension of Mr. Webb. The ability to expeditiously investigate, charge, and sentence these individuals provides closure for the victims as well as prevents future victims.”

Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Rickey T. Webb Jr.

