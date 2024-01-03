Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW men’s basketball games coming to WECT, Bounce

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawks are coming to WECT and Bounce!

As the UNCW men’s basketball team winds down its regular season, the Seahawks’ last six homes games will air locally.

UNCW’s matchup with Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 3, will air on WECT.

The final five home games of the regular season will then be broadcast on Bounce (WECT 6.2).

The broadcast schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, Feb. 3

WECT - Campbell at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Bounce - Drexel at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Bounce - NC A&T at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Bounce - Elon at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Bounce - Hofstra at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Bounce - Towson at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Power restored in Hampstead area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

UNCW men’s basketball team defeats Marshall to win fourth game in a row
Grayson McCall, a graduate of Porter Ridge High School and three-time conference player of the...
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall announces he is transferring to NC State
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the first half an NCAA college...
UNC QB Drake Maye declares for 2024 NFL Draft, opts out of bowl game
NC State's Wilson earns Butkus Award as Nation's top linebacker