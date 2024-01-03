UNCW men’s basketball games coming to WECT, Bounce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawks are coming to WECT and Bounce!

As the UNCW men’s basketball team winds down its regular season, the Seahawks’ last six homes games will air locally.

UNCW’s matchup with Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 3, will air on WECT.

The final five home games of the regular season will then be broadcast on Bounce (WECT 6.2).

The broadcast schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, Feb. 3

WECT - Campbell at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Bounce - Drexel at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Bounce - NC A&T at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Bounce - Elon at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Bounce - Hofstra at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Bounce - Towson at UNCW, 7 p.m.

