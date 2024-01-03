Senior Connect
Trial to begin soon for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City

Chauncey Askew
Chauncey Askew(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial is set to begin next week in Brunswick County for Chauncey Askew in connection to the 2016 death of 39-year-old Jerome Parrott.

Columbus County Assistant Coroner William Hannah said back in 2016 that Parrott died at the scene of the shooting in the Green Acres subdivision. Neighbors said the home was used as a nightclub but were surprised since it was usually quiet. Hannah told WECT that the shooting happened in a pool room. The sheriff’s office said that Parrott was found dead by deputies after a call was received at around 12:30 a.m.

He was under 18 at the time of Parrott’s death and was 18 years old when he was arrested in the case of State Trooper Kevin Conner’s death in Oct. 2018. He wasn’t indicted in Parrott’s death until 2019.

