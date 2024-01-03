Tech Talk: Apps that can help you stick to New Year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the new year just a few days in, many people are working to keep up with the resolutions they made.

According to the National Institutes of Health, developing a plan is an important step in sticking to a resolution.

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, spoke to WECT about some apps that can help you keep up with your plans.

“We can talk about fitness, you want something to hold you accountable,” Holt said. “You don’t need to physically go to the gym anymore to do that, there’s apps on your phone that can do it. Sworkit is an app where you can have one on one training with a certified trainer. You can even, with Apple Fitness+, be able to communicate with friends just to see where you are in your fitness program.”

In addition to a plethora of workout apps, there are also great options for those looking to stay on top of their finances this year.

“So PocketGuard is a great app for individuals,” Holt explained. “And you can keep track of your finances, you can link your credit cards, you can link your bank account so you can see trends and spot different types of spending. Like I might be saying, ‘Hey, I’m spending $50 a month on a gym and I’m not going to,’ maybe I can save that work at home.”

