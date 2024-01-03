Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tech Talk: Apps that can help you stick to New Year’s resolutions

According to the National Institutes of Health, developing a plan is an important step in sticking to a resolution.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the new year just a few days in, many people are working to keep up with the resolutions they made.

According to the National Institutes of Health, developing a plan is an important step in sticking to a resolution.

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, spoke to WECT about some apps that can help you keep up with your plans.

“We can talk about fitness, you want something to hold you accountable,” Holt said. “You don’t need to physically go to the gym anymore to do that, there’s apps on your phone that can do it. Sworkit is an app where you can have one on one training with a certified trainer. You can even, with Apple Fitness+, be able to communicate with friends just to see where you are in your fitness program.”

In addition to a plethora of workout apps, there are also great options for those looking to stay on top of their finances this year.

“So PocketGuard is a great app for individuals,” Holt explained. “And you can keep track of your finances, you can link your credit cards, you can link your bank account so you can see trends and spot different types of spending. Like I might be saying, ‘Hey, I’m spending $50 a month on a gym and I’m not going to,’ maybe I can save that work at home.”

You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Power restored in Hampstead area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) Union Station
Community invited to information session on CFCC Associate Degree Nursing program
Ricky T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to prison in child sex crimes case
According to the National Institutes of Health, developing a plan is an important step in...
Tech Talk: Apps that can help you stick to New Year's resolutions
Remington, a nine-year-old Golden Retriever from Chapel Hill.
paws4people announces Dog of the Year contest winner