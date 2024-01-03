paws4people announces Dog of the Year contest winner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remington, a nine-year-old Golden Retriever from Chapel Hill, has won paws4people’s Dog of the Year competition, the nonprofit announced on Jan. 3.

“REMINGTON is a paws4people Rehabilitative Facility Dog who works alongside his handler Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the UNC Chapel Hill Baseball Team & a physical therapist for UNC Chapel Hill Campus Health Services,” the announcement states. “REMINGTON assists with treatments & rehabilitation for the athletes and is also a source of joy for the team and the fans of the UNC Chapel Hill Baseball team. REMINGTON received more than 14,346 votes in the contest from his loyal supporters.”

Remington will be featured on the label of a limited run Wrightsville Beach Brewery Amber Ale can.

Additionally, the first place winner will receive $500, a $100 certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery and a photography session, among other prizes.

The contest raised over $32,053 for paw4people.

“paws4people raises, trains, and places customized Assistance Dogs free of charge with children, veterans, military dependents, first responders, and civilians living with life altering disabilities,” the release adds.

