North Topsail Beach one step closer to new fire station

NORTTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Topsail Beach Board of Alderman unanimously approved an installment finance plan with J.P. Morgan Chase for the town’s new fire station Wednesday.

Town staff recommended the JP Morgan Chase proposal, which provided a 3.79% fixed, 15-year rate.

The town also received proposals from Truist and PNC Bank.

The proposal is on the agenda for the N.C. Local Government Commission meeting on Jan. 9.

If approved by the LGC, town officials expect a closing date of around Jan. 15.

Demolition on the current fire station could start in early February.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.