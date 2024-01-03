Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

North Topsail Beach one step closer to new fire station

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Topsail Beach Board of Alderman unanimously approved an installment finance plan with J.P. Morgan Chase for the town’s new fire station Wednesday.

Town staff recommended the JP Morgan Chase proposal, which provided a 3.79% fixed, 15-year rate.

The town also received proposals from Truist and PNC Bank.

The proposal is on the agenda for the N.C. Local Government Commission meeting on Jan. 9.

If approved by the LGC, town officials expect a closing date of around Jan. 15.

Demolition on the current fire station could start in early February.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Power restored in Hampstead area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

Firefighters provided free lunches to community at First Baptish Church
Firefighters provide free lunches to community at First Baptist Church
Columbus County water customers on Dogwood Stand Road under boil water advisory
Radon, an odorless, colorless gas, is released from the ground into air but can accumulate and...
NCDHHS offering free radon test kits this month
The Wilmington Police Department is closing its Southeast Patrol Station located at 2451...
Wilmington Police Department to close Southeast Patrol Station