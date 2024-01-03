NHC Hispanic/Latino Commission advocating for students in high school program at Mosley Career Readiness Academy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff at New Hanover County Schools plan to close the high school program at Mosley Career Readiness Academy at the end of this academic year.

The New Hanover County Hispanic/Latino Commission called an emergency meeting to get answers on how the district is going to support Hispanic and Latino students through this abrupt transition.

More than half of the students in the Mosely High School program — 35 of 62 to be exact — are Hispanic/Latino.

Several of them begged the school board last month not to end the program. Now, they are hearing that school administrators have plans to make the transition easier when it does.

“It is a population that we want to make sure that is cared for. And their concerns are well known,” said Edelmira Segovia, the NHC Hispanic/Latino Commission chair.

Penny Presley, the school system’s Executive Director of Secondary Education, tried to provide answers to members of the Hispanic/Latino Commission.

She says the administration is working on providing different resources for the students, including tours of other schools, specifically the county’s early college and tech schools, like Wilmington Early College High and Southeast Area Technical High which can offer smaller classroom settings.

This is something commission members say is necessary for students to thrive.

“You have individuals who are going through a transition coming in from different countries having to adjust to the U.S. not just in language, but also in culture and being in a new environment,” said Segovia.

Presley says the goal is to make the transition to new schools as seamless as possible.

“Having a counseling team, having teachers, having trusted adults that they could work with, and then of course, you know, our standard protocols of teacher-parent conferences and reports and all of those types of things — that wouldn’t change,” said Presley.

Presley said the district is holding some events throughout January to help students in the transition:

January 10: Scheduled field trip to Southeast Area Technical Highschool and Wilmington Early College High School

January 11: High school choice night. Families will have the opportunity to meet with school counselors to talk about the transition whether it be to the traditional high school setting or a smaller setting at the early college and tech schools.

January 20: High school specialty fair at the Board of Education. For all parents in the district interested in their child applying to specialty programs.

The Hispanic Latino Commission members hope the efforts bring positive results to students who need it most.

