New Hanover County commissioners to discuss changing housing agreement with developer, townhomes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners are set to discuss adjusting its agreement with a developer for grant funding, new townhomes and more at a meeting on Jan. 8.

Back on Oct. 30, 2023, the board approved a $600,000 workforce housing grant to Blue Ridge Atlantic Development for a 72-unit senior housing development called the Residence at Canopy Pointe.

The developer is asking the county to instead have the money be awarded to Better Homes for North Carolina, a nonprofit organization that Blue Ridge Atlantic Development is working with on the Residence at Canopy Pointe. Blue Ridge Atlantic Development says that keeping the grant as-is would increase the cost of the project.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a proposed townhome development off Market Street near Porters Neck Road. The proposal includes up to 348 townhomes on about 33.54 acres and asks for the land to be rezoned from a mix of residential, commercial and industrial zoning to residential multi-family moderate high-density zoning.

The planning board voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the request with certain conditions, including limited access to and from Brays Drive, more buffer space, bike and pedestrian infrastructure and a maximum building height of three stories.

A proposal for townhomes on 8138 Market Street included on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 8, 2024. (Prepared by Paramounte Engineering; provided by New Hanover County)

On the consent agenda, where items are placed typically to be passed without discussion, the board will consider authorizing legal proceedings against the companies responsible for the discharge of PFAS.

If approved, the board will authorize attorneys to file a complaint in federal or state court against companies accused of responsibility for PFAS contamination. Baron & Budd, P.C.; Seagle Law, PLLC; Cossich Sumich Pariola & Taylor, LLC; and Ward and Smith, P.A. would be authorized to serve as the county’s legal counsel if approved.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.