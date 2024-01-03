NCDHHS offering free radon test kits this month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute 5,000 free residential radon test kits in January during Radon Action Month.

“Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month to raise the public’s awareness of radon, promote testing and mitigation for radon, and reduce the risk of lung cancer from radon,” a news release from the NCDHHS states. “Testing is the only way to know if you or your family is at risk, and residents can order a free test kit, while supplies last, at radon.ncdhhs.gov.

“In addition to North Carolina, Radon Action Month is also recognized nationally each January.”

Radon, an odorless, colorless gas, is released from the ground into air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings.

Health officials say that approximately 450 people die each year in North Carolina from radon-induced lung cancer. The risk factor for lung cancer for current or former tobacco smokers increases by 10 times if they live in a home with elevated radon.

“Elevated indoor radon is a preventable and fixable problem, similar in cost to other home improvements,” the news release states. “The NC Radon Program recommends hiring a certified radon mitigator to fix elevated radon levels. Visit radon.ncdhhs.gov for more information and to order your free test kit while supplies last. For information on radon mitigation, visit the NCDHHS radon mitigation webpage.”

