NC Rice Festival events to run from Feb. 28 to March 2 in Brunswick County

NC Rice Festival in Brunswick County
NC Rice Festival in Brunswick County(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Rice Festival is hosting events from Feb. 28 to March 2 in Brunswick County for the community.

The first event, “Introducing The North Carolina Rice Festival—An Evening of Films & Discussion,” will include two documentary screenings on the important role of rice in the county’s history. The free screenings will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 29, local residents will explore the ancestral connections between their families and people of West Africa’s “Rice Coast,” guided by African Ancestry President/CEO Dr. Gina Paige. This event is also free and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Gala Dinner and VIP Reception will be on Friday, March 1. The “edu-tainment” event will include Gullah Geechee performers and a lowcountry-inspired menu from chef Keith Rhodes of the local restaurant Catch. Guests can also take part in a silent auction. The fundraising event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Brunswick Center at Supply, 101 Stone Chimney Road SE, Supply. Tickets are available online for $120 per person.

Saturday, March 2, will feature the festival itself from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with indoor and outdoor activities, cultural presentations and demonstrations, live entertainment, arts and crafts, family activities, a children’s stage, Gullah Geechee rice and food vendors and more. It is free and open to the public at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site, 8884 St. Philip’s Road SE, Winnabow.

