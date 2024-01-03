Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man arrested, accused of shooting car during argument

Darryl Scott Elijah
Darryl Scott Elijah(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Darryl Scott Elijah has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that took place on Dec. 29, 2023.

Per the Wilmington Police Department, Elijah went looking for his cousin at around 6:15 p.m. and found them at the Russell’s Quik Stop parking lot located at 2101 Wrightsville Ave.

“An argument took place between the family and Mr. Elijah fired a round which struck the quarter panel of the victim’s car. When officers responded and conducted their investigation, they got the story and located Mr. Elijah was located driving on N. 3rd Street, he was stopped and arrested,” a WPD representative told WECT.

He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. He bonded out on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after being held under a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Power restored in Hampstead area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewing responds after boycott by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants
New Hanover County Courthouse in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover County commissioners to discuss changing housing agreement with developer, townhomes
Firefighters provided free lunches to community at First Baptish Church
Firefighters provide free lunches to community at First Baptist Church
Columbus County customers on Dogwood Stand Road under boil water advisory