Man arrested, accused of shooting car during argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Darryl Scott Elijah has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that took place on Dec. 29, 2023.

Per the Wilmington Police Department, Elijah went looking for his cousin at around 6:15 p.m. and found them at the Russell’s Quik Stop parking lot located at 2101 Wrightsville Ave.

“An argument took place between the family and Mr. Elijah fired a round which struck the quarter panel of the victim’s car. When officers responded and conducted their investigation, they got the story and located Mr. Elijah was located driving on N. 3rd Street, he was stopped and arrested,” a WPD representative told WECT.

He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. He bonded out on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after being held under a $10,000 secured bond.

